3rd Annual Garden Charity Golf Classic Invitational

Partnering for a Healthier, Stronger Community!
We're building meaningful connections with local businesses to promote wellness where it matters most—at work and beyond.
Big Sponsor Sign seen all day. Your business Name/Logo on ALL Promotional Materials. Includes (6) Tickets for Golf, Food, & Drink.
Serve-to-Earn (Program) Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Give Back. Grow Together. Save Big. Our Serve-to-Earn program allows people to utilize their unique talents, time, and treasure to serve our community & earn discounts toward their care! Sponsor Sign & Your Business Name/Logo on Program Materials! Includes (4) Tickets for Golf, Food, & Drink.
Benevolent (Golf Bay) Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Compassionate Support for Those in Need! Have your Company Name/Logo in the Golf Bay right in all the action! Includes (2) Tickets for Golf, Food, & Drink.
Food & Drink Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsor the Taco bar + 1 Drink Ticket for golfers and volunteers! Have your Company Name/Logo featured at the Buffet & Bar for everyone to see! Includes (4) Tickets for Golf, Food, & Drink.
Golf Loft: Individual
$80
3 hours @ Arrowheads "Golf Loft" – the ultimate indoor / outdoor golf experience! Includes Taco Bar + 1 Drink Ticket!
Golf Loft: 6 Member Team
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
3 hours @ Arrowheads "Golf Loft" – the ultimate indoor / outdoor golf experience! Includes Taco Bar + 1 Drink Ticket!
Volunteer: Day of Event
Free
All volunteers will receive a Free T-shirt, Taco Dinner, + 1 Drink Ticket! We need 10 volunteers in total. (3pm-9pm) **Qualifies for Serve-to-Earn hours.
Add a donation for Garden Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!