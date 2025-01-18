2nd Annual Building Common Ground Conference, Greener Growing with Sustainable Gardening Methods

Full Conference registration (includes lunch) for members of the general public
Affiliate Garden Rate
$35
Discounted registration rate. Full Conference Registration (includes lunch), for members of 2025 Topeka Common Ground Affiliate Gardens
TCG Individual Member Discounted Rate
$35
Discounted registration rate. Full Conference Registration (includes lunch), for 2025 Topeka Common Ground Individual Members.
Not a member? No problem! Add a membership below ($10) and register at discounted member price, plus gain access to our member benefits!
Student Rate
$25
Full-time students, through Grade 12 (includes lunch)
Become a member today, and register at Member Price!
$10
Annual Individual Member of Topeka Common Ground
Add a donation for Topeka Common Ground, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!