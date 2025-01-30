eventClosed

2025 Garrett County Health & Wellness Fair - Booth Rentals

695 Mosser Rd

McHenry, MD 21541, USA

addExtraDonation

$

General Booth - No Electric
$50
No electricity will be provided - Table coverings will not be provided Booths are expected to be open until 12:30 p.m. Vendors are not permitted to sell anything at the booths
General Booth - with Electric
$70
Bring your 3-pronged extension cord. Table coverings will not be provided Booths are expected to be open until 12:30 p.m. Vendors are not permitted to sell anything at the booths

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing