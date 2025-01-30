County United Way, Inc.
eventClosed
2025 Garrett County Health & Wellness Fair - Booth Rentals
695 Mosser Rd
McHenry, MD 21541, USA
addExtraDonation
$
General Booth - No Electric
$50
No electricity will be provided - Table coverings will not be provided Booths are expected to be open until 12:30 p.m. Vendors are not permitted to sell anything at the booths
No electricity will be provided - Table coverings will not be provided Booths are expected to be open until 12:30 p.m. Vendors are not permitted to sell anything at the booths
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
General Booth - with Electric
$70
Bring your 3-pronged extension cord. Table coverings will not be provided Booths are expected to be open until 12:30 p.m. Vendors are not permitted to sell anything at the booths
Bring your 3-pronged extension cord. Table coverings will not be provided Booths are expected to be open until 12:30 p.m. Vendors are not permitted to sell anything at the booths
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout