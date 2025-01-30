Hosted by

2025 Garrett County Health & Wellness Fair Sponsorship

695 Mosser Rd

McHenry, MD 21541, USA

Sponsorship - Title
$3,000
Ad: Full page in Health Fair Booklet (5 in. wide x 8 in. tall) *Listing on Health Fair Facebook Page *Listing: Garrett 8 Cinemas Slide (Deadline 2/26) *Mention: Articles published about Health Fair (Deadline 3/12) *Listing: Large Scale Advertisements (Deadline 2/26) *Mention: Radio Ads about Health Fair (Deadline 3/12) *Special article published about Title Sponsor(s) of Health Fair (Deadline 3/19) **Sponsorship ads should be designed to the appropriate size, saved as jpg. or pdf and emailed to: John Corbin at [email protected]
Sponsorship - Gold
$1,000
Ad: Full page in Health Fair Booklet (5 in. wide x 8 in. tall) *Listing on Health Fair Facebook Page *Listing: Garrett 8 Cinemas Slide (Deadline 2/26) *Mention: Articles published about Health Fair (Deadline 3/12) *Listing: Large Scale Advertisements (Deadline 2/26) *Mention: Radio Ads about Health Fair (Deadline 3/12) **Sponsorship ads should be designed to the appropriate size, saved as jpg. or pdf and emailed to: John Corbin at [email protected]
Sponsorship - Silver
$500
Ad: 1/2 page in Health Fair Booklet (5 in. wide x 5 in. tall) *Listing: Health Fair Facebook Page *Listing: Garrett 8 Cinemas Slide (Deadline 2/26) *Mention: Articles published about Health Fair (Deadline 3/12) **Sponsorship ads should be designed to the appropriate size, saved as jpg. or pdf and emailed to: John Corbin at [email protected]
Sponsorship - Basic
$100
Ad: 1/3 page - Health Fair Booklet (5 in. wide X 2.5 in. tall) *Listing on Health Fair Facebook Page **Sponsorship ads should be designed to the appropriate size, saved as jpg. or pdf and emailed to: John Corbin at [email protected]
