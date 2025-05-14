2025 Gathering

This Double Room ticket type is for those that want to PAY IN FULL for their registration. Price is per person and includes the $100 nonrefundable deposit, 3 nights of lodging and all meals.
This is to pay the non-refundable deposit only for those wanting the DOUBLE ROOM type of lodging. The remainder of your registration costs will be in installments, with half due on August 15th and the remaining balance due by 0ctober 1st. We will reach out to you individually to pay each installment.
This ticket type is for those that want to PAY IN FULL for their registration. Price is per person and includes 3 nights and all meals. The $100 non-refundable deposit is included in this cost.
This is to pay the non-refundable deposit only for those wanting the SINGLE ROOM type of lodging. The remainder of your registration costs will be in installments, with half due on August 15th and the remaining balance due by 0ctober 1st. We will reach out to you individually to pay each installment.
This ticket type is for those that want to PAY IN FULL for their registration. Price is per person and includes 3 nights and all meals. This smaller room is a single room for one person.The $100 non-refundable deposit is included in this cost.
This is to pay the non-refundable deposit only for those wanting the BUNGALOW type of lodging. The total price of $370 is per person and includes 3 nights and all meals. This is a small room for one person. The remainder of your registration costs will be in installments, with half due on August 15th and the remaining balance due by 0ctober 1st. We will reach out to you individually to pay each installment.
This ticket type is for those that want to PAY IN FULL for their registration. Price is per person and includes 3 nights and all meals. The $100 non-refundable deposit is included in this cost.
This is to pay the non-refundable deposit only for those wanting the COMMUTER type of registration (no lodging). Your ticket includes all meals for each day. The remainder of your registration costs will be in installments, with half due on August 15th and the remaining balance due by 0ctober 1st. We will reach out to you individually to pay each installment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!