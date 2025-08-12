2025 Gathering Payment Plan

Hosted by
About this event
This is the second out of three payments due for the DOUBLE Room ticket type. After your 1st installment of the $100 registration fee, the remaining balance is split between the second and third installments, due August 15th and October 1st, respectively.
This is the second out of three payments due for the SINGLE Room ticket type. After your 1st installment of the $100 registration fee, the remaining balance is split between the second and third installments, due August 15th and October 1st, respectively.
This is the second out of three payments due for the BUNGALOW ticket type. After your 1st installment of the $100 registration fee, the remaining balance is split between the second and third installments, due August 15th and October 1st, respectively.
This is the second out of three payments due for the COMMUTER ticket type. After your 1st installment of the $100 registration fee, the remaining balance is split between the second and third installments, due August 15th and October 1st, respectively.
