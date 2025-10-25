2025 GBTF Fundraising Raffle

2-night stay at the charming Aqua Beach Haven, Indian Beach, Galveston TX.





This beautiful home offers ample room for 12 with stunning balconies and ocean and bay views. Relax in tranquility, soak up the sun, take a refreshing walk to the beach for a day of sand and surf. After a fun day at the beach, fire up the BBQ grill for a delicious meal, then end your day playing games or making smores by the fire pit.





Stay can be any day of the week for 2-nights for up to 12 people. Cleaning fee of $250 applies.

Booking must be made by March 31, 2026.

Stay must be completed by December 31, 2026.