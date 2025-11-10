2025 GBTF Gala Auction - Portugal Stay

7-night stay in a private 3-bedroom, 3-bath townhouse that comfortably accommodates up to 6, in Tavira, a historic seaside town known for its scenic riverfront, old-world architecture, and peaceful beaches.





Valid from June 2026 to June 2027. Please book your stay within this timeframe.





Package includes:

Round trip airport transfers between Faro and Tavira.

Welcome pastries from Mr. Portuguese Bakery.

Cleaning fee waived for winning bid!!