2025 GBTF Gala Auction - Portugal Stay

7-night stay in a private 3-bedroom, 3-bath townhouse that comfortably accommodates up to 6, in Tavira, a historic seaside town known for its scenic riverfront, old-world architecture, and peaceful beaches.
Valid from June 2026 to June 2027. Please book your stay within this timeframe.
Package includes:
Round trip airport transfers between Faro and Tavira.
Welcome pastries from Mr. Portuguese Bakery.
Cleaning fee waived for winning bid!!
