2025 GDMF 3x3 Tournament

91 Lake St

Oswego, NY 13126, USA

10-12 (Male) Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 12 years old on the day of the tournament.

10-12 (Female) Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 12 years old on the day of the tournament.

13-15 (Male) Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 15 years old on the day of the tournament.

13-15 (Female)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 15 years old on the day of the tournament.

16-18 (Male) Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 18 years old on the first day of the tournament.

16-18 (Female) Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. No player on a team may be over 18 years old on the first day of the tournament.

19+ (Male) Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. A team has one or more players at least 19 years old on the first day of the tournament.

19+ (Female) Division Team
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration fee covers a team of 4 players. A team has one or more players at least 19 years old on the first day of the tournament.

Request a Sponsor (ANY AGE DIVISIONS)
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your team and request a tournament sponsor to cover your entry fee by selecting this ticket option. Please fill out all information.

Free Clinic 10-16
Free

Please let us know if you're interested in participating so we can plan accordingly.

