2025 Georgia Lineman's Rodeo Sponsorship

Benefits:
▪ Sponsor’s name displayed on event tent during rodeo
▪ Logo and web link on all Rodeo pages on www.GARodeo.com
▪ Logo in the 2025 Sponsorship Packet
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo (Rodeo Field)
▪ Recognition from the stage at the Awards Banquet
Benefits:
▪ Sponsor’s name displayed on event tent during rodeo
▪ Logo and web link on all Rodeo pages on www.GARodeo.com
▪ Logo in the 2025 Sponsorship Packet
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo (Rodeo Field)
▪ Recognition from the stage at the Awards Banquet
Junior Lineman Sponsor
$1,000
Benefits:
▪ Sponsor’s name displayed on event tent during rodeo
▪ Logo and web link on all Rodeo pages on www.GARodeo.com
▪ Logo in the 2025 Sponsorship Packet
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo (Rodeo Field)
▪ Recognition from the stage at the Awards Banquet
Benefits:
▪ Sponsor’s name displayed on event tent during rodeo
▪ Logo and web link on all Rodeo pages on www.GARodeo.com
▪ Logo in the 2025 Sponsorship Packet
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo (Rodeo Field)
▪ Recognition from the stage at the Awards Banquet
Gold sponsor
$500
Benefits:
▪ Sponsor name on all Rodeo pages on www.GARodeo.com
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo (Rodeo Field)
Benefits:
▪ Sponsor name on all Rodeo pages on www.GARodeo.com
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo
▪ Exhibit space at the Outdoor Vendor Expo (Rodeo Field)
Silver Sponsor
$250
Benefits:
▪ Sponsor name on all Rodeo pages on www.GARodeo.com
Benefits:
▪ Sponsor name on all Rodeo pages on www.GARodeo.com
Add a donation for Georgia Lineman’s Rodeo Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!