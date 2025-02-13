2025 GGS Annual Conference - REGULAR RATES BEGIN MAY 13th

AWARDS AND ANNUAL MEETING LUNCHEON - Tuesday, July 15
$120
PAY ONLINE - If you are registered for the conference for Tuesday, July 15, the cost of the luncheon is included. You do not need a ticket. Tickets are for luncheon guests not registered for the conference. We will follow up with all conference attendees to obtain RSVPs.
PAY ONLINE - If you are registered for the conference for Tuesday, July 15, the cost of the luncheon is included. You do not need a ticket. Tickets are for luncheon guests not registered for the conference. We will follow up with all conference attendees to obtain RSVPs.
AWARDS AND ANNUAL MEETING LUNCHEON - Tuesday, July 15
Free
PAY ONSITE/MAIL IN PAYMENT $120 - If you are registered for the conference for Tuesday, July 15, the cost of the luncheon is included. You do not need a ticket. Tickets are for luncheon guests not registered for the conference. We will follow up with all conference attendees to obtain RSVPs.
PAY ONSITE/MAIL IN PAYMENT $120 - If you are registered for the conference for Tuesday, July 15, the cost of the luncheon is included. You do not need a ticket. Tickets are for luncheon guests not registered for the conference. We will follow up with all conference attendees to obtain RSVPs.
Monday Mentorship Event (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)
Free
Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program who are not attending the conference. Participation in the event is free. The lunch following the event requires a meal ticket.
Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program who are not attending the conference. Participation in the event is free. The lunch following the event requires a meal ticket.
Monday Mentorship Event Lunch (12:00pm - 1:00pm)
Free
PAY ONSITE/MAIL CHECK - $40
Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program who are not attending the conference. Participation in the event is free. The lunch following the event requires a meal ticket.
PAY ONSITE/MAIL CHECK - $40
Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program who are not attending the conference. Participation in the event is free. The lunch following the event requires a meal ticket.
Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program event who are not attending the conference who wish to have lunch following the event may purchase a lunch ticket.
Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program event who are not attending the conference who wish to have lunch following the event may purchase a lunch ticket.
Pay Onsite / Mail Check: Full Conference - Member $410
Free
AMOUNT DUE $410. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $410. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Pay Online: Full Conference - Member
$410
Regular Rate
Regular Rate
Pay Online: Full Conference- Non Member
$500
Regular Rate
Regular Rate
Pay Onsite / Mail Check: Full Conference - Non-Member $500
Free
AMOUNT DUE $500. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING IN CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $500. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING IN CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Pay Online: Full Conference - Student
$300
Regular Rate
Regular Rate
Pay Onsite / Mail Check: Full Conference -Student $300
Free
AMOUNT DUE $300. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $300. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $300. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $300. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Pay Online: Full Conference - Presenter
$360
Regular Rate
Regular Rate
Pay Onsite / Mail Check: Full Conference - Presenter $360
Free
AMOUNT DUE $360. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $360. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Pay Online:Full Conf-Presenter Student/Retired Person $300
$300
Regular Rate Rate
Regular Rate Rate
Onsite/Mail: Full Conf-Presenter Student/Retired Person $300
Free
AMOUNT DUE $300 USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $300 USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Pay Online - ONE Day Only - Member
$275
Pay Onsite/Mail Check - ONE Day Only - Member $275
Free
AMOUNT DUE $275. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $275. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Pay Online - ONE Day Only - Non-Member
$300
Pay Onsite/Mail Check - ONE Day Only - Non-Member - $300
Free
AMOUNT DUE $300. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $300. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Pay online - ONE Day Only - Student
$200
Pay Onsite//Mail Check - ONE Day Only - Student $200
Free
AMOUNT DUE $200. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $200. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Pay Online - One Day Only - Family Caregiver
$200
Pay Onsite/Mail Check - One Day Only - Family Caregiver $200
Free
AMOUNT DUE $200. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
AMOUNT DUE $200. USE THIS OPTION IF YOU ARE PAYING AT EVENT OR MAILING A CHECK. YOU MUST PRINT E-TICKET SENT IN EMAIL AND BRING TO EVENT OR MAIL A COPY WITH CHECK PAYMENT. AMOUNT DUE WILL SHOW ON TICKET.
Champion Sponsor Ticket
Free
This ticket is for the CHAMPION SPONSOR purchaser only.
This ticket is for the CHAMPION SPONSOR purchaser only.
Pay online Champion Sponsor - additional tickets
$333
Pay onsite/mail-Champion Sponsor additional ticket $333 each
Free
Collaborator Sponsor Ticket
Free
This ticket is for the COLLABORATOR SPONSOR purchaser only.
This ticket is for the COLLABORATOR SPONSOR purchaser only.
This ticket is for the CONTRIBUTOR SPONSOR purchaser only.
This ticket is for the CONTRIBUTOR SPONSOR purchaser only.
Pay onsite/mail- Contributor Sponsor max 2 tickets $333 each
Free
Pay online - Exhibitor Sponsor Ticket
$333
This ticket is for the EXHIBITOR SPONSOR purchaser only.
This ticket is for the EXHIBITOR SPONSOR purchaser only.
Pay onsite/mail - Exhibitor Sponsor Ticket $333
Free
Pay online - CE for Social Work
$30
Continuing Education (CE) Credit for Social Work – $30
We are in the process of securing CE approval for social work. Once approved, this option will provide documentation of CE credit hours and eligible sessions attended.
Full participation is required to receive CE credit.
Continuing Education (CE) Credit for Social Work – $30
We are in the process of securing CE approval for social work. Once approved, this option will provide documentation of CE credit hours and eligible sessions attended.
Full participation is required to receive CE credit.
Pay onsite/mail - CE FOR SOCIAL WORK
Free
Continuing Education (CE) Credit for Social Work – AMOUNT DUE $30
We are in the process of securing CE approval for social work. Once approved, this option will provide documentation of CE credit hours and eligible sessions attended.
Full participation is required to receive CE credit.
Continuing Education (CE) Credit for Social Work – AMOUNT DUE $30
We are in the process of securing CE approval for social work. Once approved, this option will provide documentation of CE credit hours and eligible sessions attended.
Full participation is required to receive CE credit.
Pay online - Certificate of Attendance (optional) $30
$30
Optional Add-On: Attendance Documentation ($30)
This is an optional add-on.
Certificate of Attendance – $30
This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE
Optional Add-On: Attendance Documentation ($30)
This is an optional add-on.
Certificate of Attendance – $30
This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE
Pay onsite/mail - Certificate of Attendance (optional) $30
Free
Optional Add-On: Attendance Documentation - AMOUTN DUE $30
This is an optional add-on.
Certificate of Attendance
This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE
Optional Add-On: Attendance Documentation - AMOUTN DUE $30
This is an optional add-on.
Certificate of Attendance
This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE
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