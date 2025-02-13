2025 GGS Annual Conference - REGULAR RATES BEGIN MAY 13th

PAY ONSITE/MAIL IN PAYMENT $120 - If you are registered for the conference for Tuesday, July 15, the cost of the luncheon is included. You do not need a ticket. Tickets are for luncheon guests not registered for the conference. We will follow up with all conference attendees to obtain RSVPs.

PAY ONSITE/MAIL IN PAYMENT $120 - If you are registered for the conference for Tuesday, July 15, the cost of the luncheon is included. You do not need a ticket. Tickets are for luncheon guests not registered for the conference. We will follow up with all conference attendees to obtain RSVPs.

More details...