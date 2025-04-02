Grapevine High School Debate Booster Organization

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Grapevine High School Debate Booster Organization

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2025 GHS Speech and Debate Banquet

Bessie Mitchell House

Grapevine Botanical Gardens, 411 Ball Street, Grapevine TX, 76051

2025 GHS Speech and Debate Banquet
$35
Join us for the 2024-2025 Speech & Debate Banquet to honor our amazing students and their accomplishments on April 29th at the Bessie Mitchell House, Grapevine Botanical Gardens, 411 Ball Street, Grapevine TX, 76051
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