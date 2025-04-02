2025 GHS Speech and Debate Banquet

Join us for the 2024-2025 Speech & Debate Banquet to honor our amazing students and their accomplishments on April 29th at the Bessie Mitchell House, Grapevine Botanical Gardens, 411 Ball Street, Grapevine TX, 76051

Join us for the 2024-2025 Speech & Debate Banquet to honor our amazing students and their accomplishments on April 29th at the Bessie Mitchell House, Grapevine Botanical Gardens, 411 Ball Street, Grapevine TX, 76051

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