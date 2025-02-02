The Giselle DeLorme Heart of Kindness Foundation
2025 Giselle DeLorme Heart of Kindness Golf Tournament
100 Craig Hill Dr
Brockport, NY 14420, USA
Foursome Team Payment
$600
Please be sure to add the name of your TEAM! Thank you!
Dinner Only
$55
If you are not golfing, but would like to join us for dinner and raffles, please purchase this ticket.
Individual Golfer Ticket
$150
Please list the name of your Team.
