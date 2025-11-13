2025 Giving Travel Tree (Holiday Soiree)

1 Flight for a Student
$1,500

This will pay for (1) Flight for one student

1 Night Accomodation
$150

This will pay for (1) Night of Accommodation for one student

1 Month Transportation Pass
$50

This will pay for (1) Month of Transportation for one student

A Night at the Opera
$200

This will pay for (1) Opera Experience for one student

Museum/Tour for 1 Student
$30

This will pay for (1) Entry into a Museum or Tour for one student

Day Backpack for 1 Student
$100

This will pay for (1) backpack filled with necessary travel items for one student

Meal Package for a Student for (1) Month
$500

This will pay for (1) Meal Package for one student during the month long trip. We pay for about 50% of their meals.

