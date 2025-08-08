2025 GK Homecoming Tailgate

Cleve Abbott Stadium - 1112 Chambliss St

Tuskegee, AL 36088, USA

Soror Tailgate Ticket
$100

This ticket level is for former GK Sorors. Thank you for being the host committee for the event! Your contribution supports the event’s full cost, including food, logistics, and hospitality.


Includes: Full access to the event, Priority seating (if applicable), Exclusive Soror Gift

Family & Friends Tailgate Ticket
$40

This ticket is for guests, friends, and family of GK sorors. It's a more accessible rate, subsidized by our host committee, and includes full participation in the celebration.

Includes: Full access to the event, Shared seating, Great vibes and celebration with the GK community

Vendor Row: Product/Service Promotion
$350

Join the Vendor Row and showcase your brand while promoting your products directly to our Homecoming crowd. As a Vendor Row participant, you’ll also receive:

  • Feature in our Homecoming emails
  • Spotlight on our social media posts
  • Game Day and Tailgate Tickets

Sponsor-a-Soror – Tailgating Ticket
$40

Share the love! This ticket lets a Current (Undergrad) GK Soror join the tailgate fun - food, music, and all the Homecoming magic. 💚💗


