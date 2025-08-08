2025 GK Homecoming Tailgate

Tuskegee, AL 36088, USA
This ticket level is for former GK Sorors. Thank you for being the host committee for the event! Your contribution supports the event’s full cost, including food, logistics, and hospitality.
Includes: Full access to the event, Priority seating (if applicable), Exclusive Soror Gift
All sales are final.
This ticket is for guests, friends, and family of GK sorors. It's a more accessible rate, subsidized by our host committee, and includes full participation in the celebration.
Includes: Full access to the event, Shared seating, Great vibes and celebration with the GK community
All sales are final.
Join the Vendor Row and showcase your brand while promoting your products directly to our Homecoming crowd. As a Vendor Row participant, you’ll also receive:
All sales are final.
Share the love! This ticket lets a Current (Undergrad) GK Soror join the tailgate fun - food, music, and all the Homecoming magic. 💚💗
All sales are final.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing