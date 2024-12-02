2025 Women Veterans Company Glam Bar Programming Fundraising
General Funding
$2,500
Funds ALL programs
1/18 - Journaling - Mental Health
4/12 - Aromatherapy - Self-Care/Mental Hlt
6/14 - Bedazzle BDUs (fatigues) - Self-Care
10/12 - Pumpkins - Mental Health
12/13 - Mental Health
Funds ALL programs
1/18 - Journaling - Mental Health
4/12 - Aromatherapy - Self-Care/Mental Hlt
6/14 - Bedazzle BDUs (fatigues) - Self-Care
10/12 - Pumpkins - Mental Health
12/13 - Mental Health
Journaling
$250
We're making journals and talking about the importance of journaling with guest speaker English Walker.
Craft Materials needed
Light refreshments needed
Gas card for guest speaker needed
We're making journals and talking about the importance of journaling with guest speaker English Walker.
Craft Materials needed
Light refreshments needed
Gas card for guest speaker needed
Aromatherapy
$400
We're learning about the effects of different scents with Danielle Crawford, doTERRA Rep, and making our own bath salts, scrubs or bombs!
Essential oils and materials needed.
Light refreshments needed.
Gas card for guest speaker needed.
We're learning about the effects of different scents with Danielle Crawford, doTERRA Rep, and making our own bath salts, scrubs or bombs!
Essential oils and materials needed.
Light refreshments needed.
Gas card for guest speaker needed.
BDU (battle dress uniform)/fatigues Bedazzling
$300
Those things are hideous! 🪖😆
So we're going to glam them up with rhinestones, patches and appliques. Veatra, Owner of Veatra Beauty, will be giving us beauty tutorials to complete the day's girlieness.
BDUs from Army/Navy (if don't have theirs)
Rhinestones and crafty decorating items
Gas card for guest speaker
Light refreshments needed
Those things are hideous! 🪖😆
So we're going to glam them up with rhinestones, patches and appliques. Veatra, Owner of Veatra Beauty, will be giving us beauty tutorials to complete the day's girlieness.
BDUs from Army/Navy (if don't have theirs)
Rhinestones and crafty decorating items
Gas card for guest speaker
Light refreshments needed
Seasonal Decorating - Pumpkins & Gourds
$250
Seasonal depression is a real thing, especially in the military. We're securing a guest speaker to speak on this topic while we decorate pumpkins and gourds for the Fall season.
Pumpkins and gourds needed
Paint, brushes, markers, ribbon needed
Light refreshments needed
Gas card for guest speaker
Seasonal depression is a real thing, especially in the military. We're securing a guest speaker to speak on this topic while we decorate pumpkins and gourds for the Fall season.
Pumpkins and gourds needed
Paint, brushes, markers, ribbon needed
Light refreshments needed
Gas card for guest speaker
Christmas Charcuterie
$500
Baby, it's cold outside! We're combatting the holiday downers by pairing charcuterie arrangements with learning about the different foods that boost serotonin to help balance mood. We're currently securing a nutritionist to guide us through this workshop.
Food items and materials for charcuterie
Light refreshments needed
Gas card for guest speaker needed
Baby, it's cold outside! We're combatting the holiday downers by pairing charcuterie arrangements with learning about the different foods that boost serotonin to help balance mood. We're currently securing a nutritionist to guide us through this workshop.
Food items and materials for charcuterie
Light refreshments needed
Gas card for guest speaker needed
Add a donation for The Women Veteran’s Company
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!