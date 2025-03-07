2025 GLGC Invitational

Includes (1) 6.ft table & (1) Lunch Ticket. Please arrive by 12 Noon for Vendor Setup. Event will end at 3 PM. Please be sure to have payment technology that can accept credit cards and digital payment. Engage directly with attendees at the 19th hole, where golfers gather to relax and celebrate after their rounds. You can display products, provide giveaways, and interact with potential customers in a high-traffic area.

Includes (1) 6.ft table & (1) Lunch Ticket. Please arrive by 12 Noon for Vendor Setup. Event will end at 3 PM. Please be sure to have payment technology that can accept credit cards and digital payment. Engage directly with attendees at the 19th hole, where golfers gather to relax and celebrate after their rounds. You can display products, provide giveaways, and interact with potential customers in a high-traffic area.

More details...