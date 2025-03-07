2025 GLGC Invitational

Kick off the tournament with a prime speaking opportunity to address all participants before they hit the course! Gain exclusive visibility, along with branding on our website, promotional table access, swag bag inclusion, and a twosome entry.
Gold B: 19th Hole Sponsor
$2,000
Want to leave a lasting impression? Be the final voice of the tournament at the 19th hole, where golfers gather to celebrate. Enjoy brand recognition throughout the event, digital branding, promotional table access, and a twosome entry.
Silver: Beverage/Snack Bar Sponsor
$1,500
Capture golfers’ attention where they refuel and refresh! Your branding will be prominently displayed at the beverage/snack bar and at four key holes on the course, ensuring continuous exposure. This package also includes a tee sign sponsorship and a tournament entry.
Bronze: Lunch Table Sponsor
$500
Be front and center where golfers gather after their round! Your brand will be featured on signage at every lunch table, ensuring high visibility during this social hour. Plus, receive a dedicated tee sign sponsorship and a raffle ticket.
Invitational Vendor
$175
Includes (1) 6.ft table & (1) Lunch Ticket. Please arrive by 12 Noon for Vendor Setup. Event will end at 3 PM. Please be sure to have payment technology that can accept credit cards and digital payment. Engage directly with attendees at the 19th hole, where golfers gather to relax and celebrate after their rounds. You can display products, provide giveaways, and interact with potential customers in a high-traffic area.
Hole Sponsor
$150
Want consistent visibility throughout the tournament? Have your brand featured on a dedicated tee sign at one of the course holes—seen by every golfer as they play!
Foursome Golfer Registration
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes Invitational Golf Outing & Dinner
Individual Golfer Registration
$225
Includes Invitational Golf Outing & Dinner
Lunch Guest Only Ticket
$60
COME AT 1 PM. Come support GLGC during our Dinner and celebrate our 4th Annual Invitational.
