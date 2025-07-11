2025 Golden Eagle Awards Dinner - Sponsorship

* Name Sponsor of Awards Dinner * Top recognition on stage * Remarks on stage by sponsor’s representative * Presentation of an award * One VIP table (10 seats) seated with a dignitary * Logo on all promotional materials, ads, website and social media * Full page ad on back cover of program booklet * Sponsor’s promotional items in AABAGP gift bag * Free access to all AABAGP events in 2026 with speaking opportunities.