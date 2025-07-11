2025 Golden Eagle Awards Dinner - Sponsorship

900 Packer Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA

GOLDEN EAGLE SPONSOR
$35,000

* Name Sponsor of Awards Dinner * Top recognition on stage * Remarks on stage by sponsor’s representative * Presentation of an award * One VIP table (10 seats) seated with a dignitary * Logo on all promotional materials, ads, website and social media * Full page ad on back cover of program booklet * Sponsor’s promotional items in AABAGP gift bag * Free access to all AABAGP events in 2026 with speaking opportunities.

EVENT SPONSOR
$25,000

* Recognition on stage as Event Sponsor * Remarks on stage by sponsor’s representative * Presentation of an award * One VIP table (10 seats) seated with a dignitary * Logo on all promotional materials, ads, website and social media * Full page ad on inside cover of program booklet * Sponsor’s promotional items in AABAGP gift bag * Free access to all AABAGP events in 2026

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$20,000

* Recognition on stage as Platinum Sponsor * Remarks on stage by sponsor’s representative * Presentation of an award * One VIP table (10 seats) seated with a dignitary * Logo on all promotional materials, ads, website and social media * Full page ad in program booklet * Sponsor’s promotional items in AABAGP gift bag * Free access to all AABAGP events in 2026

GOLD SPONSOR
$15,000

* Recognition on stage as Gold Sponsor * One VIP table (10 seats) seated with a dignitary * Logo on all promotional materials, ads, website and social media * Full page ad in program booklet * Sponsor’s promotional items in AABAGP gift bag * Free access to all AABAGP events in 2026

SILVER SPONSOR
$10,000

* Recognition on stage as Silver Sponsor * One VIP table (10 seats) seated with a dignitary * Logo on all promotional materials, ads, website and social media * Full page ad in program booklet * Sponsor’s promotional items in AABAGP gift bag * Free access to all AABAGP events in 2026

BRONZE SPONSOR
$5,000

* One VIP table (10 seats) seated with a dignitary * Full page ad in program booklet * Sponsor’s promotional items in AABAGP gift bag * Free access to all AABAGP events in 2026

