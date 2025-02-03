eventClosed

2025 - Hosanna Golf Benefit Registration

3800 Bakerstown Rd

Gibsonia, PA 15044, USA

addExtraDonation

$

Golf INDIVIDUAL Registration
$50
$50 per GOLFER Includes, 18 holes of golf, golf cart, hot dog at the turn and catered lunch.
Golf FOURSOME Registration
$200
groupTicketCaption
$200 per FOURSOME Includes, 18 holes of golf, golf cart, hot dog at the turn and catered lunch.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing