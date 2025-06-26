United Way Of Milford Inc

United Way Of Milford Inc

2025 Milford United Way Golf Classic

441 Clark Ln

Orange, CT 06477, USA

Single Golfer Registration
$200

One Golfer:
Pre-golf lunch, round of golf with golf cart, one putting contest ticket, two mulligan tickets, foursome photo, refreshments, dinner at award ceremony.

Foursome Registration
$800

4 Golfers:
Pre-golf lunch, round of golf with golf cart, one putting contest ticket, two mulligan tickets, foursome photo, refreshments, dinner at award ceremony.

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Presenting Sponsor – $5,000
Includes 4 golfers, signage on the golf course &
your logo on our social media platforms and all tournament advertisement.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Platinum Sponsor – $2,500
Includes 4 golfers, signage on the golf course &
your logo on our social media platforms

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Gold Sponsor – $2,000
Includes 2 golfers and signage on the golf course

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Silver Sponsor – $1,500
Includes 1 golfer and signage on the golf course

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Bronze Sponsor – $1,000
Includes signage on the golf course

Gift Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition day of the event for providing gifts

Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition at dinner

Cocktail Sponsor
$750
Lunch Sponsor
$750

Recognition at lunch

Golf Ball Sponsor
$750

Company logo on golf balls.

Hole in One Sponsor
$500
Registration Sponsor
$500
Putting Green Sponsor
$500
Golf Cart Sponsor
$500
Driving Range Sponsor
$300
Longest Drive Sponsor
$300
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$200
Tee Sign Sponsor
$125
