2025 Milford United Way Golf Classic

One Golfer:
Pre-golf lunch, round of golf with golf cart, one putting contest ticket, two mulligan tickets, foursome photo, refreshments, dinner at award ceremony.
4 Golfers:
Pre-golf lunch, round of golf with golf cart, one putting contest ticket, two mulligan tickets, foursome photo, refreshments, dinner at award ceremony.
Presenting Sponsor – $5,000
Includes 4 golfers, signage on the golf course &
your logo on our social media platforms and all tournament advertisement.
Platinum Sponsor – $2,500
Includes 4 golfers, signage on the golf course &
your logo on our social media platforms
Gold Sponsor – $2,000
Includes 2 golfers and signage on the golf course
Silver Sponsor – $1,500
Includes 1 golfer and signage on the golf course
Bronze Sponsor – $1,000
Includes signage on the golf course
Recognition day of the event for providing gifts
Recognition at dinner
Recognition at lunch
Company logo on golf balls.
