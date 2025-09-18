2025 Golf Outing Day Of

Cheater Bag
$40

1 per team.

Includes: 4 mulligans, 36" string with scissors, & survivor ball

Jail 'Em
$10

Pay $10 to put your biggest rival in golf jail!


Max of 3 players from one team can be jailed. That team can then pay bail (half of their total jail amount) at that hole to get their players out. If you are jailed and do not pay, you cannot play that hole.

Golfer Draw Down Ticket
$30

includes one name entered into draw down

Non-golfer Draw Down Ticket
$50

includes one name entered into draw down and appetizers

Reverse Putt
$20

pay to get out of using your opposite hand and kiddie putter on hole 4

Foursome
$400

