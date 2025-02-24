2025 Golf Outing

ONLY PURCHASE THIS IF YOU NEED TO COMPLETE YOUR FOURSOME WHEN PURCHASING A SPONSORSHIP THAT INCLUDES GREEN FEES. If you are not purchasing a sponsorship, please purchase the GOLF FOURSOME for your team.

ONLY PURCHASE THIS IF YOU NEED TO COMPLETE YOUR FOURSOME WHEN PURCHASING A SPONSORSHIP THAT INCLUDES GREEN FEES. If you are not purchasing a sponsorship, please purchase the GOLF FOURSOME for your team.

More details...