eventClosed

2025 Golf Outing Extras

addExtraDonation

$

1 Chance - AirBNB Raffle - $20 Each
$20

1 Chance to win the AirBNB Raffle

Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.

1 Chance - Basket Raffle - $10 Each
$10

1 Chance to win the Basket Raffle

Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.

1 Chance - 50/50 Raffle - $5 Each
$5
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

1 Chances to win the 50/50 Raffle

Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.

3 Chances - 50/50 Raffle - $10 Bundle
$10

3 Chances to win the 50/50 Raffle

Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing