2025 Golf Outing Fundraiser

3001 Wright Brothers Blvd E

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404, USA

General admission
$75
$75 per golfer
Mulligans
$5
20 mulligans per team
Hole Sponsorship
$100
$100 gets you/your business, one hole sponsorship sign.
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials Complimentary registration for eight golfers Opportunity for a company representative to speak during the event Special recognition as a lead sponsor during the even
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
Larger logo placement on event banners Complimentary registration for four golfers Recognition in the event program
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on event signage and promotional materials Complimentary registration for two golfers Recognition in the event program
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Recognition on the event website and social media Company logo displayed at a designated hole Complimentary registration for one golfer.
Lunch Sponsor
$2,000
Branding at lunch presentation Recognition on the event website and social media Complimentary registration for 4 golfers
Prize Money Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on event signage and promotional materials, complimentary registration for two golfers, recognition in the event program.
