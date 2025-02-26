2025 Golf Outing Fundraiser

$100 gets you/your business, one hole sponsorship sign.
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials
Complimentary registration for eight golfers
Opportunity for a company representative to speak during the event
Special recognition as a lead sponsor during the even
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
Larger logo placement on event banners
Complimentary registration for four golfers
Recognition in the event program
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on event signage and promotional materials
Complimentary registration for two golfers
Recognition in the event program
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Recognition on the event website and social media
Company logo displayed at a designated hole
Complimentary registration for one golfer.
Lunch Sponsor
$2,000
Branding at lunch presentation
Recognition on the event website and social media Complimentary registration for 4 golfers
Prize Money Sponsor
$1,000
Logo on event signage and promotional materials, complimentary registration for two golfers, recognition in the event program.
Add a donation for The Safe Place Foundation
$
