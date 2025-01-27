2025 Golf Outing Sponsorships

Top-Level Recognition on all tournament advertising, golfer foursome, 4 custom polos, 2 free Mulligans per golfer, recognition on all social media and emails regarding the event, event banners at registration, driving range, and lunch, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Elite Sponsor
$3,000
2 Available - High-Level Recognition on all tournament advertising, golfer foursome, 4 custom polos, 1 free Mulligan per golfer, recognition on all social media and emails regarding the event, event banners at registration, driving range, and lunch, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Premier Sponsor
$2,500
2 Available - High-Level Recognition on all tournament advertising, golfer foursome, 4 custom polos, recognition on all social media and emails regarding the event, event banners at registration, driving range, and lunch, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
Name recognition at lunch, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Silent Auction Sponsor
$1,000
Name recognition on our Silent Auction platform, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000
Name recognition at breakfast, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Hole in One Sponsor
$850
4 Available - Name recognition at a par 3 hole, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$750
Name recognition at all golf carts, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Refreshment Sponsor
$750
Name recognition at refreshment locations, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Putting Contest Sponsor
$750
Name recognition during the putting contest, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Putting/Chipping Area Sponsor
$650
Name recognition at the putting/chipping location, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
Name recognition at the driving range, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Longest Drive Sponsor
$500
Name recognition for the contest, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Straightest Drive Sponsor
$500
Name recognition for the contest, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500
Name recognition for the contest, credit on the sponsors list, and the opportunity to distribute sales/marketing materials to attendees.
Tee Box Sponsor
$250
Credit on the Sponsor's List and one Tee Box sign.
