2025 PPA Golf Scramble

Wausau, WI 54403, USA
18 Teams Only
VIP Happy Hour with 2 drink tickets per player, 9 holes of golf with cart, and steak dinner
Price is per person
Dinner begins at 6:30 pm
Menu: Steak Dinner with a Potato, Veggie, and Dessert
Includes
-(4) Mulligans
-Hole in One (Chad Glaze Scholarship) for Each Player
-(4) Poker Cards
-(4) Roll and Score Game
4 Mulligans - One for each player
NOTE-Included in Team Bundle, do not purchase both
-Hole in One (Chad Glaze Scholarship)
-(1) Poker Card
-(1) Roll and Score Game
2 Sponsors Only
Logo will be features on rotating screen listed on golf booklet, and signs at meal tables. Includes ones foursome for golf with carts.
1 Sponsor Only
Logo will be on rotating screen during happy hour, and listed on golf booklet
2 Sponsors Only
Logo will be on drink tickets.
9 Sponsors Only
Company signage at hole. Interactive hole sponsorship available
Provide a swag bag item for golfers (72 golfers) and/or a prize for golf/game winners.
Coordinate Pick Up/Drop off with Kelsey
