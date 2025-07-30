2025 PPA Golf Scramble

1001 Golf Club Rd

Wausau, WI 54403, USA

Foursome for Golf with Cart
$500

18 Teams Only

VIP Happy Hour with 2 drink tickets per player, 9 holes of golf with cart, and steak dinner

Dinner Only
$30

Price is per person

Dinner begins at 6:30 pm

Menu: Steak Dinner with a Potato, Veggie, and Dessert

Team Game Bundle
$200

Includes

-(4) Mulligans

-Hole in One (Chad Glaze Scholarship) for Each Player

-(4) Poker Cards

-(4) Roll and Score Game

Mulligans (For Team)
$20

4 Mulligans - One for each player

NOTE-Included in Team Bundle, do not purchase both

Individual Game Bundle
$45

-Hole in One (Chad Glaze Scholarship)

-(1) Poker Card

-(1) Roll and Score Game

Meal Sponsor (Foursome for Golf Included)
$850

2 Sponsors Only

Logo will be features on rotating screen listed on golf booklet, and signs at meal tables. Includes ones foursome for golf with carts.

Happy Hour Sponsor
$500

1 Sponsor Only

Logo will be on rotating screen during happy hour, and listed on golf booklet

Drink Ticket Sponsor
$300

2 Sponsors Only

Logo will be on drink tickets.

Hole Event Sponsor
$200

9 Sponsors Only

Company signage at hole. Interactive hole sponsorship available

Swag Bag/Prize Sponsor
free

Provide a swag bag item for golfers (72 golfers) and/or a prize for golf/game winners.

Coordinate Pick Up/Drop off with Kelsey

