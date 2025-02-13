2025 Golf Tournament

338 Monroe Hwy

Winder, GA 30680, USA

Sponsorship
$150
Hole Sponsorship
Player (1)
$100
Single Golfer - Includes Golf, Lunch & Prizes
Foursome (4) Team
$400
Team (4) Includes Golf, Lunch & Prizes.
Birdie Sponsorship
$500
Team (4) Includes Golf, Lunch, Prizes and 1 Hole Sponsor
Eagle Sponsorship
$1,000
2 Foursomes (8) plus Hole Sponsorship (1), Lunch & Prizes
Hole-N-One Sponsorship
$2,000
2 Foursomes (8) Banner with Company Logo, 1 Hole Sponsorship, Mulligans & Meals
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing