2025 Golf Tournament

1100 S Highland St

Mt Dora, FL 32757, USA

Individual Player
$100
Team (4 Players)
$400
You are bringing your own team.
Sponsor: Hole (Vendor)
$300
You can bring a drink or food of some sort and supply your own tables and chairs. It is encouraged to engage with a game or activity. Includes an area to advertise your business on the hole under your tent, listing in Tournament program, flier which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets and green signage.
Sponsor: Vendor (Sign)
$100
Includes a sign at a hole to advertise your business, listing in Tournament program, flier which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets.
Sponsor: Hole-in-One (Exclusive)
$300
Includes green signage, listing in 'Tournament program' and promotional materials which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets.
Sponsor: Closest to the Pin (Men & Women)
$350
Announcement during lunch with picture taken with winner. You can bring a drink or food of some sort and supply your own tent, tables and chairs. It is encouraged to engage with a game or activity. Includes an area to advertise your business on the hole under your tent, listing in 'Tournament program' flier which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets and green signage. This also provides a prize for the winner.
Sponsor: Longest Drive (Men & Women)
$350
Announcement during lunch with picture taken with winner. You can bring a drink or food of some sort and supply your own tent, tables and chairs. It is encouraged to engage with a game or activity. Includes an area to advertise your business on the hole under your tent, listing in 'Tournament program' flier which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets and green signage. This also provides a prize for the winner.
Sponsor: Breakfast (Exclusive)
$500
Includes banner promotion (sponsor provides), listing in the Tournament program and promotional materials which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets. 2-3 minutes to speak at breakfast.
Sponsor: Lunch (Exclusive)
$500
Includes banner promotion (sponsor provides), listing in the Tournament program and promotional materials which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets. 2-3 minutes to speak at lunch.
Sponsor: Beverage Cart (Exclusive)
$500
Includes banner promotion (sponsor provides), listing in the Tournament program and promotional materials which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets.
Sponsor: Bloody Mary (Morning Registration)
$150
Includes banner promotion (sponsor provides), listing in the Tournament program and promotional materials which will be listed on Network's website and social media outlets. (Provide Bloody Mary's/Screwdrivers)
Sponsor: Trophy
$200
Includes publicity and exposure on promotional materials, display table and company banner (sponsor provides) displayed at event, participate in awards ceremony.
