Warrior Revival's 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser (click "More details" for further information)

- (1) player who will be added to a foursome team, 18 holes w/ shared cart, & lunch
- (1) player who will be added to a foursome team, 18 holes w/ shared cart, & lunch
Foursome (Team)
$600
Includes: four players, 18 holes w/carts, & lunch provided
Includes: four players, 18 holes w/carts, & lunch provided
Sponsor with NO team
$500
- lunch for three
- Sponsorship sign at a hole
- Recognition on social media leading up to golf event
- Corporate sponsorship on our website
- lunch for three
- Sponsorship sign at a hole
- Recognition on social media leading up to golf event
- Corporate sponsorship on our website
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
- (1) Foursome Team, 18 holes w/ cart, lunch
- Sponsorship sign at a hole
- Recognition on social media leading up to golf event
- Corporate sponsorship on our website
- (1) Foursome Team, 18 holes w/ cart, lunch
- Sponsorship sign at a hole
- Recognition on social media leading up to golf event
- Corporate sponsorship on our website
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
- (1) Foursome Team, 18 holes w/ cart, lunch
- Sponsorship sign at a hole & option to setup your own 10x10 canopy at hole
- Recognition on all print/social media leading up to golf event
- Corporate sponsorship on our website
- (1) Foursome Team, 18 holes w/ cart, lunch
- Sponsorship sign at a hole & option to setup your own 10x10 canopy at hole
- Recognition on all print/social media leading up to golf event
- Corporate sponsorship on our website
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
- (1) Foursome Team, 18 holes w/ cart, lunch
- Sponsorship sign at a hole & option to setup your own 10x10 canopy at hole
- Recognition on all print/social media leading up to golf event
-Add your organization's flyer/sample to our goodie bag.
- Breakfast Sponsor & Opportunity to speak at breakfast
- Corporate sponsorship on our website
- Sponsorship on our events canopy for one year
- (1) Foursome Team, 18 holes w/ cart, lunch
- Sponsorship sign at a hole & option to setup your own 10x10 canopy at hole
- Recognition on all print/social media leading up to golf event
-Add your organization's flyer/sample to our goodie bag.
- Breakfast Sponsor & Opportunity to speak at breakfast
- Corporate sponsorship on our website
- Sponsorship on our events canopy for one year
Title Sponsor
$6,000
- (2) Foursome Teams, 18 holes w/ cart, lunch,
- 18x24 in Tee Sign with Logo,
- Space to setup your own 10x10 canopy at hole,
- Recognition on all print/social media leading up to golf event,
- Luncheon Sponsor & Opportunity to speak at luncheon,
- Corporate sponsorship on our website,
- Sponsorship on our events canopy for one year.
- Add your organization's flyer/sample to our goodie bag.
- (2) Foursome Teams, 18 holes w/ cart, lunch,
- 18x24 in Tee Sign with Logo,
- Space to setup your own 10x10 canopy at hole,
- Recognition on all print/social media leading up to golf event,
- Luncheon Sponsor & Opportunity to speak at luncheon,
- Corporate sponsorship on our website,
- Sponsorship on our events canopy for one year.
- Add your organization's flyer/sample to our goodie bag.
Sponsor a Warrior to Play
$150
Buy a round for a veteran, active duty service member, participating in this years event.
Buy a round for a veteran, active duty service member, participating in this years event.
Add a donation for Warrior Revival
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!