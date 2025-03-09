2025 Golf Tournament Extras

Hosted by
About this event
For $20 we will create havoc and distractions while the team behind you is teeing off!
Use this if splitting cost between multiple people. For $20 we will create havoc and distractions while the team behind you is teeing off!
Take a chance and spin our wheel to see if you can get an advantage (or disadvantage) on the hole.
This includes one booklet of 5 tickets for the prize raffles
This includes 5 booklets of 5 tickets (25 tickets total) for the prize raffles
5 tickets for our 50/50 raffle
Get an arm length of 50/50 raffle tickets
Putting contest - $5 for 3 balls
1 ticket into kayak Raffle (we'll double it if your tee shot is on the green)
3 tickets into the kayak Raffle (we'll double it if your tee shot is on the green)
8 tickets into the kayak Raffle (we'll double it if your tee shot is on the green)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!