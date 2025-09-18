2025 Golf Tournament Sales

501 Conodoguinet Ave

Carlisle, PA 17015, USA

1 Mulligan
$5

Everyone deserves a do-over! Get yours before you need it!

5 Mulligans
$20

Just in case one isn't enough, get your extra chances at a bargain!

1 Raffle Ticket
$1

One chance at one raffle prize of your choosing - pick wisely!

25 Raffle Tickets
$20

A sweet deal and more chances to win! You don't want to pass this up!

1 Soda/Tea
$3

Pure Leaf tea or can of various soda flavors.

1 Vitamin Water
$3

Quench your thirst with some electrolytes!

1 Bottled Water
$2

Fresh and chilled and ready to go!

1 Bag of Chips
$1

Dorito's or potato chips (various flavors).

1 Bethany House Beanie
$10

Navy blue beanie with a white embroidered Bethany House logo.

Add a donation for Bethany House Of Cumberland County Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!