2025 Golf Tournament Sales

Everyone deserves a do-over! Get yours before you need it!
Just in case one isn't enough, get your extra chances at a bargain!
One chance at one raffle prize of your choosing - pick wisely!
A sweet deal and more chances to win! You don't want to pass this up!
Pure Leaf tea or can of various soda flavors.
Quench your thirst with some electrolytes!
Fresh and chilled and ready to go!
Dorito's or potato chips (various flavors).
Navy blue beanie with a white embroidered Bethany House logo.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!