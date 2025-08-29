2025 Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Starting bid
A round of golf for you and your friends. WindStone Golf Club is a private club owned and operated by Tim & Wes Gilbert since 1993. The Club first opened as a fully functional 18-hole public golf course in 1989. The Gilberts took over operations in 1993 and continued in the public market. WindStone has become the premiere all-inclusive private club in town. FMV $400
A round of golf for you and your friends! The Country Club of the South, located in Johns Creek Atlanta, is the perfect club for the busy family, offering memorable events year-round and unequalled amenities. The Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course combines unsurpassed natural beauty with one of the most challenging layouts in the area. FMV $750
A round of golf for you and your friends! Black Creek Club is where you'll enjoy social gatherings, parties, and events every month on the calendar. You can walk down for a great meal, play a round of world-class golf, or share a drink with friends. In every instance, you'll find amazing comfort, comfortable conversation, and phenomenal service. FMV $650
