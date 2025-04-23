2025 Golf Tournament Sponsors

2 Golf Group (8 Players)
VIP Seating and Special Recognition at Tournament Banquet
Featured Logo Display on both Golf Tournament Website and our main website, Social Media, featured in Newsletter (over 25,000 fans)
Up to 6 ft Logo Banner and/or Easy-Up Tent on Course (you provide)
Can donate items for 144 swag bags
Gold Sponsorship
$7,500
1 Golf Group (4 Players)
Prominent Seating and Special Recognition at Tournament Banquet
Logo Display on Website & Social Media, Newsletter (over 25,000 fans)
Up to 6 ft Logo Banner and/or Easy-Up Tent on Course (you provide)
Can donate items for 144 swag bags
Silver Sponsorship
$5,000
1 Golf Group (4 Players)
Reserved Seating and Special Recognition at Tournament Banquet
Logo Display on Website & Social Media, Newsletter (over 25,000 fans)
Up to 6 ft Logo Banner and/or Easy-Up Tent on Course (you provide)
Can donate items for 144 swag bags
Hole Sponsorship
$1,500
1 Golfer (1 Player)
Seating and Recognition at Tournament Banquet
Sign, or small table near tee box where you can meet the golfers and give away stuff
Logo Display on Website & Social Media, Newsletter (over 25,000 fans)
Up to 6 ft Logo Banner and/or Easy-Up Tent on Course (you provide)
Can donate items for 144 swag bags
Hole In One Car Sponsorship
$1,500
1 Golfer (1 Player)
Seating and Recognition at Tournament Banquet.
Car from Dealership at hole 3, near tee box where you can meet the golfers. (You will provide necessary hole in one insurance). Logo Display on Website & Social Media, Newsletter (over 25,000 fans)
Up to 6 ft Logo Banner and/or Easy-Up Tent on Course (you provide)
Can donate items for 144 swag bags
Sponsor A Veteran
$225
• Your generous donation will allow a Veteran to Play in the Tournament for Free ($225 per Veteran)
Add a donation for Patriots and Paws
$
