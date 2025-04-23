2025 Golf Tournament Sponsors

1 Golfer (1 Player) Seating and Recognition at Tournament Banquet. Car from Dealership at hole 3, near tee box where you can meet the golfers. (You will provide necessary hole in one insurance). Logo Display on Website & Social Media, Newsletter (over 25,000 fans) Up to 6 ft Logo Banner and/or Easy-Up Tent on Course (you provide) Can donate items for 144 swag bags

1 Golfer (1 Player) Seating and Recognition at Tournament Banquet. Car from Dealership at hole 3, near tee box where you can meet the golfers. (You will provide necessary hole in one insurance). Logo Display on Website & Social Media, Newsletter (over 25,000 fans) Up to 6 ft Logo Banner and/or Easy-Up Tent on Course (you provide) Can donate items for 144 swag bags

More details...