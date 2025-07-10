2025 Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Visibility: Prominent Event Signage at registration table and awards ceremony.



Promotional Table: Setup a table or tent at the registration area.



1 Team Included: Bring a team as part of this sponsorship.



Speaking Opportunity: Opportunity to make a speech during the awards ceremony and dinner.



Exposure at Event: Your brand will be featured during the Golf Dinner Buffet.



Digital Recognition: Gain year-round recognition on the CBL website as a valued sponsor. Recognition as a sponsor on the CBL Home Page.



Swag Bag Opportunity: Add an item for your brand to the tournament swag bags, creating a lasting impression. This could include coupons, pens, stress balls, note pads, or anything else you decide!