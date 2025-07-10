Community Basketball League

Community Basketball League

2025 Golf Tournament Sponsorship

2679 Klein Rd

Bath, PA 18014, USA

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Visibility: Sign on one of the tournament holes displaying your brand's name or logo.

Digital Recognition: Gain year-round recognition on the CBL website as a valued sponsor.

Closest to the Pin Sponsorship
$200

Visibility: Sign on hole displaying your brand name or logo.

Exposure at Event: Your brand will be featured during the Golf Dinner Buffet.

Digital Recognition: Gain year-round recognition on the CBL website as a valued sponsor.

Swag Bag Opportunity: Add an item for your brand to the tournament swag bags, creating a lasting impression. Could be coupons, pens, stress balls, note pads, or anything else. You decide!

Swag Bag Sponsorship
$250

Visibility: Logo on Swag Bag.

Digital Recognition: Gain year-round recognition on the CBL website as a valued sponsor.

Swag Bag Opportunity: Add an item for your brand to the tournament swag bags, creating a lasting impression. This could include coupons, pens, stress balls, note pads, or anything else you decide!

Longest Drive Sponsorship
$300

Visibility: Sign on hole displaying your brand name or logo.

Exposure at Event: Your brand will be featured during the Golf Dinner Buffet.

Digital Recognition: Gain year-round recognition on the CBL website as a valued sponsor.

Swag Bag Opportunity: Add an item for your brand to the tournament swag bags, creating a lasting impression. Could be coupons, pens, stress balls, note pads, or anything else. You decide!

League Sponsors
$500

Visibility: Prominent Event Signage at registration table and awards ceremony.

Promotional Table: Setup a table or tent at the registration area.

Exposure at Event: Your brand will be featured during the Golf Dinner Buffet.

Digital Recognition: Gain year-round recognition on the CBL website as a valued sponsor.

Swag Bag Opportunity: Add an item for your brand to the tournament swag bags, creating a lasting impression. This could include coupons, pens, stress balls, note pads, or anything else you decide!

Tournament Sponsors
$2,000

Visibility: Prominent Event Signage at registration table and awards ceremony.

Promotional Table: Setup a table or tent at the registration area.

1 Team Included: Bring a team as part of this sponsorship.

Speaking Opportunity: Opportunity to make a speech during the awards ceremony and dinner.

Exposure at Event: Your brand will be featured during the Golf Dinner Buffet.

Digital Recognition: Gain year-round recognition on the CBL website as a valued sponsor. Recognition as a sponsor on the CBL Home Page.

Swag Bag Opportunity: Add an item for your brand to the tournament swag bags, creating a lasting impression. This could include coupons, pens, stress balls, note pads, or anything else you decide!

