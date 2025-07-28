2025 Golf Tournament Sponsorship Options

Sponsorship of our $10K Hole-In-One Prize Hole:
* Signage on Hole
* Social Media, Event Shout Out!
Sponsorship of our $500 Hole-In-One Prize Hole:
* Signage on Hole
* Social Media, Event Shout Out!
Sponsorship of our Closest to Pin Hole:
* Signage on Hole
* Social Media, Event Shout Out!
Sponsorship of our Longest Drive Hole:
* Signage on Hole
* Social Media, Event Shout Out!
Premium Combo - Any one of our remaining Premium (Prize) Holes, plus Registration for 4 Golfers:
* Signage on Hole
* Social Media, Event Shout Out!
Sponsorship of a Standard Hole:
* Signage on Hole
* Social Media, Event Shout Out!
Standard Combo - Standard Hole plus Registration for 4 Golfers:
* Signage on Hole
* Social Media, Event Shout Out!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!