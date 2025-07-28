2025 Golf Tournament Sponsorship Options

22129 N Mission Dr

Sun City West, AZ 85375, USA

RESERVED: $10K Hole-In-One Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship of our $10K Hole-In-One Prize Hole:
* Signage on Hole

* Social Media, Event Shout Out!

Hole-In-One Sponsorship ($500 winner)
$250

Sponsorship of our $500 Hole-In-One Prize Hole:
* Signage on Hole

* Social Media, Event Shout Out!

RESERVED: Closest to the Pin
$250

Sponsorship of our Closest to Pin Hole:
* Signage on Hole

* Social Media, Event Shout Out!

Longest Drive Hole Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship of our Longest Drive Hole:
* Signage on Hole

* Social Media, Event Shout Out!

Premium Combo Sponsorship
$750

Premium Combo - Any one of our remaining Premium (Prize) Holes, plus Registration for 4 Golfers:
* Signage on Hole

* Social Media, Event Shout Out!

Standard Hole Sponsorship
$200

Sponsorship of a Standard Hole:
* Signage on Hole

* Social Media, Event Shout Out!

Standard Combo Sponsorship
$700

Standard Combo - Standard Hole plus Registration for 4 Golfers:
* Signage on Hole

* Social Media, Event Shout Out!

Add a donation for Fostering Hearts in Our Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!