2025 Golfer Registration

Save $30 by taking advantage of our Early Bird Foursome Discount!
Save $30 by taking advantage of our Early Bird Foursome Discount!
Mulligan
$20
Pre-purchase your Mulligans now!
Pre-purchase your Mulligans now!
Lunch, Silent Auction & Awards Only
$60
Not a golfer but still want to join in the fun? Purchase this Lunch Only ticket and join us for the post-round festivities, including 1-hour open bar, lunch, and the opportunity to participate in the silent auction, and more.
Not a golfer but still want to join in the fun? Purchase this Lunch Only ticket and join us for the post-round festivities, including 1-hour open bar, lunch, and the opportunity to participate in the silent auction, and more.
Add a donation for Score 4 More Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!