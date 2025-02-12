2025 Good Shepherd Preschool Vendor Fair

Confirms your table for the Good Shepherd Vendor and Craft Fair. We will monitor for multiple vendors of the same company or like items. First vendor registered will receive the table and additional vendors will be refunded.
Confirms your table for the Good Shepherd Vendor and Craft Fair. We will monitor for multiple vendors of the same company or like items. First vendor registered will receive the table and additional vendors will be refunded.
Waitlist
Free
Holds your place in the waitlist line, you will be contacted if more spots become available
Holds your place in the waitlist line, you will be contacted if more spots become available
Add a donation for Good Shepherd Lutheran Cooperative Preschool
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!