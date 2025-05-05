2025 Goodrich Lions Club Lucky Ducky Derby

This ticket is for adopting ONE duck. Your ticket number corresponds to the duck number at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket number(s).
The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
This ticket is for adopting ONE duck. Your ticket number corresponds to the duck number at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket number(s).
The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
Quack Pack
$30
This includes 3 tickets
This ticket is for adopting THREE ducks. Your ticket numbers correspond to the duck numbers at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket numbers.
The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
This ticket is for adopting THREE ducks. Your ticket numbers correspond to the duck numbers at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket numbers.
The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
Adopt-A-Duck Team (Pick Your Team Name)
$250
This includes 25 tickets
***WE WILL EMAIL YOU TO ASK YOUR TEAM NAME***
This ticket is for adopting a TEAM OF 25 ducks. Your ticket numbers correspond to the duck numbers at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket numbers.
The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
***WE WILL EMAIL YOU TO ASK YOUR TEAM NAME***
This ticket is for adopting a TEAM OF 25 ducks. Your ticket numbers correspond to the duck numbers at the race. You will receive an email with your ticket numbers.
The Goodrich Lions Club has served the Goodrich Community for over 70 years. All proceeds stay in the Goodrich community, are dispersed to community organizations in need, and are used to support community activities.
Presenting Sponsor - Golden Duck ($3,000)
$3,000
This includes 25 tickets
Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available
Recognition as "Presenting Sponsor" on all event materials:
Example: "Sponsor Presents the 2025 Lions Lucky Duck Derby Race"
Company logo prominently displayed on:
A 10-foot inflatable duck at the winning Goodrich school and on race day
Event banners, marketing materials, and duck adoption forms
Flyers distributed in the community and to schools (digital & print)
Verbal recognition during race announcements and awards
Logo with link on the event website and social media
First right of refusal for 2026
Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
Exclusive Opportunity – Only One Available
Recognition as "Presenting Sponsor" on all event materials:
Example: "Sponsor Presents the 2025 Lions Lucky Duck Derby Race"
Company logo prominently displayed on:
A 10-foot inflatable duck at the winning Goodrich school and on race day
Event banners, marketing materials, and duck adoption forms
Flyers distributed in the community and to schools (digital & print)
Verbal recognition during race announcements and awards
Logo with link on the event website and social media
First right of refusal for 2026
Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
Mallard Sponsor ($1,500)
$1,500
This includes 25 tickets
Mallard Sponsor ($1,500)
Logo on event signage and adoption forms
Banner display opportunity
Recognition in event press releases and social media
Verbal mention during event announcements
Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
Mallard Sponsor ($1,500)
Logo on event signage and adoption forms
Banner display opportunity
Recognition in event press releases and social media
Verbal mention during event announcements
Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
Duckling Sponsor ($750)
$750
This includes 25 tickets
Duckling Sponsor ($750)
Logo placement on shared sponsor signage at the event
Recognition on social media and website
Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
Duckling Sponsor ($750)
Logo placement on shared sponsor signage at the event
Recognition on social media and website
Includes a team of 25 ducks ($250 value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!