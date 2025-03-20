2025 Goodwill Gala: 50 Good Years

Celebrate in style! The Golden Ticket includes unlimited food and drinks, live entertainment, and full access to a powerful evening of dining, dancing, and life-changing impact. Help shape the next 50 years of Goodwill’s mission.

Celebrate in style! The Golden Ticket includes unlimited food and drinks, live entertainment, and full access to a powerful evening of dining, dancing, and life-changing impact. Help shape the next 50 years of Goodwill’s mission.

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