Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA

Hosted by

Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA

About this event

2025 Goodwill Gala: 50 Good Years

Anderson Conference Center

5171 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206, USA

Golden Ticket
$175
Celebrate in style! The Golden Ticket includes unlimited food and drinks, live entertainment, and full access to a powerful evening of dining, dancing, and life-changing impact. Help shape the next 50 years of Goodwill’s mission.
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