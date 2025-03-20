2025 Goodwill Gala: 50 Good Years

Celebrate in style! The Golden Ticket includes unlimited food and drinks, live entertainment, and full access to a powerful evening of dining, dancing, and life-changing impact. Help shape the next 50 years of Goodwill’s mission.
Celebrate in style! The Golden Ticket includes unlimited food and drinks, live entertainment, and full access to a powerful evening of dining, dancing, and life-changing impact. Help shape the next 50 years of Goodwill’s mission.
Add a donation for Goodwill of Middle Georgia & the CSRA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!