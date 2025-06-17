Qsa Foundation Corp

Hosted by

Qsa Foundation Corp

About this event

2025 Government Shutdown help for Homeless

Donation
$5

With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community..

Donation 2
$10

With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community..

Donation 3
$15

With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community..

VIP Donation
$100

With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community.

Donation 4
$25

With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community.

Add a donation for Qsa Foundation Corp

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