2025 Government Shutdown help for Homeless

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With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community..
With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community..
With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community..
With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community.
With your support, we can fill health bags with much-needed items — soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toiletries, and gift cards — to bring care, comfort, and kindness to members of our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!