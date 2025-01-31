2025 GRA Guinea Dip

Business Logo on our Boat Trailer.
Thank you for your generosity!!
2nd level Sponsor
$250
**
At this we time have already begun the printing process for our banner and t-shirts, so we will not be able to add anymore.**. Thank you ;)
We thank you for your generosity in supporting The Gloucester High Crew team. This donation will help to purchase new equipment and allow our athletes to be competitive! We will graciously accept your donation.
3rd level Sponsor
$150
**
At this time we have already begun the printing process for our banner and t-shirts, so we will not be able to add anymore.**. Thank you ;)
We thank you for your generosity in supporting The Gloucester High Crew team. This donation will help to purchase new equipment and allow our athletes to be competitive! We will graciously accept your donation.
4th level Sponsor
$100
**
At this time we have already begun the printing process for our banner and t-shirts, so we will not be able to add anymore.**. Thank you ;)
We thank you for your generosity in supporting The Gloucester High Crew team. This donation will help to purchase new equipment and allow our athletes to be competitive! We will graciously accept your donation.
Guinea Dip Participant
$30
1 entry for dipping in the York River and
You will receive an event T-shirt
Gloucester Crew Donation
$10
Donation
Gloucester Crew Donation
$50
Donation
Gloucester Crew Donation
$100
Donation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!