eventClosed

2025 Graduation Gold

Single Ticket
$10
One ticket for a chance to win the 1 oz. Gold coin
Five Tickets, plus One Free
$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Five tickets for a chance to win the 1 oz. Gold coin, plus one free!
Ten Tickets, plus Three Free
$100
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Ten tickets for a chance to win the 1 oz. Gold coin, plus three free!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing