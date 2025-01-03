2025 Grafting Supplies • Custom Grafting • Pruner & Knife Sharpening

$20/bottle - Apply a few drops to prevent rust, surface oxidation, corrosion and discoloration. Excellent lubricant for pruners and loppers. Shines and conditions your tools. Tsubaki is cold-pressed oil of sweet camellia seeds and it has been used for the protection of kitchen knives, blades, tools, and weapons for centuries all over Japan. This oil is an acid free non-drying, tasteless and odorless oil that is food safe and non-toxic. A natural light oil extracted from camellia seeds. It is used to preserve and protect the blades from rusting. It can be used on knives, gardening and woodworking tools. Works best when applied after a tool is washed clean and dried. It will also help preserve wooden handles. The 100ml (3.38oz) comes in a container with a pointed cap to easily control the flow of oil.

