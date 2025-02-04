Golden Gate Chapter, California Rare Fruit Growers
2025 Grafting Supply Shop
Beginner Grafting Kit
$40
Just getting started? This "Beginner Grafting Kit" comes complete with one grafting knife, 2 feet of Parafilm 'M' grafting tape, one cut-resistant glove for safety, grafting bands (for compression and strength after you tape your graft) and 10 aluminum plant labels.
Read descriptions for individual items in this store.
Tool Care Maintenance Kit: Clean, Sharpen, & Lube!
$32
Do you have most of what you need? These are the best of the best to care for your tools—curated by experienced gardeners and orchardists. Buy one for yourself or give one as special gift for someone who loves their tools.
Includes the following:
1) Camellia Oil 100ml from Japan (food safe)
(lube & rust prevention)
2) Yani Pika Sap Remover 100ml from Japan
(easily removes sap & plant residue from blades)
3) Carbide Tool Sharpener
(highest quality to sharpen pruners, loppers and more)
Read individual descriptions in this online store.
Buddy Tape - Grafting Tape - $2/10 pk
$2
$2/pk - The original Buddy Tape. Do not be fooled by counterfeit versions. Considered the best grafting tape in the industry. Buddy Tape™ is an innovative tape for budding and grafting devised with a unique formulation and properties to allow easy and rapid application, reduced labour costs, and high success rates in the crop. Buds grow through the tape, no need to remove it.
Buddy Tape™ Grafting Tape - 10 pk
This unique product was developed in Japan in 1985 and has been used throughout Europe and North America for the last fifteen years. In order to fully utilize the unique characteristics of Buddy-Tape, we recommend that it is stretched gradually as it is applied.
Grafting Rubbers 7” x ¼" - 10 pk
$3
$3/pk - Compression & protection to help grafts heal faster, applies pressure evenly across the entire grafted area. Doesn't break down as quickly as Parafilm. Many grafters prefer to wrap this over their grafting tape for extra strength and security against wind, birds, etc.
Aluminum Plant Labels - 10 pk
$3
$3/pk of 10 - Writing with a ballpoint pen or pencil permanently indents this aluminum tag so that in 5 to 10 years you'll still be able to identify that wonderful variety you planted. Completely weatherproof. Comes with a wire tie.
10 pack
Grafting Tape 2in x 1ft Parafilm 'M' ($1 per foot)
$1
$1/ft - Strong, Long-Lasting Grafting Tape
Parafilm 'M' Grafting Tape is a unique, waterproof, stretchable, self-sealing tape for grafting and budding of trees, shrubs, plants and flowers. Flexible and self-sealing material allows it to cling around irregular shapes and surfaces forming a strong, flexible long-lasting barrier until graft is healed. No need to come back and remove so long as there is only one layer around the buds.
Prevents moisture and volume loss due to material composition and tight seal. Stretches more than 200% of original length. Enough for 6-12 grafts depending on how you use it.
Grafting Tape 4in x 1ft - Parafilm 'M' ($2 per foot)
$2
$2/ft - Strong, Long-Lasting Grafting Tape
Parafilm 'M' Grafting Tape is a unique, waterproof, stretchable, self-sealing tape for grafting and budding of trees, shrubs, plants and flowers. Forms a strong, flexible long-lasting barrier until graft is healed. No need to come back and remove so long as there is only one layer around the buds.
Enough for 12-24 grafts depending on how you use it.
Custom Grafted Tree - We Graft for You
$7
$7 - We'll graft your scions onto compatible rootstock (Limit 3 grafts/person)
Buy rootstock at our Exchange OR bring your own compatible rootstock and we’ll graft it for you. See the list of Rootstock at our shopping list https://bit.ly/2024ScionExchangeMap
Pruner, Lopper, & Grafting Knife Sharpening
$7
$7 Bring your grafting knife and hand pruners to have them sharpened by a skilled veteran CRFG member. (Limit 2 tools per person.) They'll be a pleasure to use for the new season. Learn how to do it properly. Limit 3 per person. Required: Tape your name to your tool handles. CRFG is not responsible for lost items if they are not labeled.
Grafting Knife - Pick Your Color at our Exchange
$25
$25 ea - Acclaimed by users everywhere, Victorinox grafting and pruning knives are constructed with quality stainless steel blades. Features a single 2.25 inch, 55 mm blade and weighs in at just 2 ounces, with a 100 mm nylon handle which provides a sure grip. This slim size makes it a favorite pocket knife. It is small, yet strong. Right handed grafting knife only. Look at colors here: https://bit.ly/ColoredGraftingKnives
Right Handed Only.
Limb Spreader Starter Kit - 2 ea of 6", 8", 12", 16" long
$16
$16 set of 8: (3", 6", 8", 12", 16" inches) These limb spreaders will last a lifetime, used to establish optimal branch angles on young tree branches. Set the structure of your tree for life while it's easy to do. The patented tip style has a sturdy point in the middle and gently curved corners to hold the branch and prevent slipping. Galvanized metal will last multiple generations.
2 ea of 6", 8", 12", 16" long per Kit
Cut-Resistant Glove - Highest Level Safety Rating
$10
$10 - Protect your hand while making cleft grafts and back cuts while grafting. The knitted cut-resistant gloves are intended to prevent cuts, nicks, and slices from mandoline slicers, peelers, graters, and kitchen, carpentry and more. Lightweight and snug, these deliver both protection and dexterity for complex tasks. 4x stronger than leather, 100% food safe, ambidextrous, machine washable, Cut Level A5 cut protection. Made with materials found in bullet proof vests. Try one on to find your perfect fit. Mandoline friendly for your kitchen & good to have as a tool for your home.
ANSI Level A5 cut protection
Meets OSHA standard (29 CFR) 1910.132
Tested in accordance with ASTM Spec 177.20
CE Compliant
Ambidextrous (for right or left hands)
Machine washable (air dry)
Sizes XS, S, M. L, XL
Safety Tape - 1 Roll
$3
$3/roll - Protect your hands. This tape will block a knife. Excellent to provide grip on your fingers or handles. Prevents blisters and promotes wound healing. Provides exceptional protection while still allowing flexibility, breath-ability and dexterity.
Safety Tape "sticks" only to itself. Applied to tools, raquets and other equipment, Bantex provides an improved grip for sports, gardening, construction and other activities. Bantex is currently used in thousands of industries and activities around the globe. Protect your most valuable assets... your fingers and hands!
It can be used in industry for finger and hand protection, in first aid applications to hold bandages or splints in place, or for any activity where grip is important.
Camellia Oil 100ml from Japan
$12
$10/bottle - Apply a few drops to prevent rust, surface oxidation, corrosion and discoloration. Excellent lubricant for pruners and loppers. Shines and conditions your tools.
Tsubaki is cold-pressed oil of sweet camellia seeds and it has been used for the protection of kitchen knives, blades, tools, and weapons for centuries all over Japan. This oil is an acid free non-drying, tasteless and odorless oil that is food safe and non-toxic.
A natural light oil extracted from camellia seeds. It is used to preserve and protect the blades from rusting. It can be used on knives, gardening and woodworking tools. Works best when applied after a tool is washed clean and dried. It will also help preserve wooden handles.
The 100ml (3.38oz) comes in a container with a pointed cap to easily control the flow of oil.
Yani Pika Sap Remover 100ml from Japan
$12
$11/bottle - Keep your pruners and garden tools clean and sap free! Quickly removes saps and resins from garden and wood tools. Spray 2 or 3 times, allow to sit for 20-60 seconds, and wipe off with a dry towel or cloth. Oil tool after use.
100ml (3.38oz) spray bottle. Contains mineral water, surfactant, citrus extract, and corrosion inhibitor.
Carbide Tool Sharpener
$13
This carbide 5" file is ideal for sharpening blades. Don’t be fooled by cheap imitations. Safely and easily sharpen pruners, loppers, scissors, hooks and hunting knives. Pocket-sized for portable use between jobs.
Non-Slip grip prevents slipping when sharpening. Durable and designed to be comfortable to hold.
Make four passes from bottom to top on the cutting side (beveled part) of the blade. With one pass on the flat edge to remove burrs will sharpen your pruners and loppers.
Fruit Gardener Magazine - Vintage Issues
$3
$3.00 ea - Vintage issues of CRFG's bi-monthy magazine that is a member benefit to state CRFG members. Each issue features a different fruit with articles on growing, harvesting, featuring member's orchards, photos of fruit from members, tasting notes and more.
Black Permanent Marker
$2
$2 ea - In case you forgot to bring a sharpie to label your scions. The point is firm and holds up well. There is no overwhelming smell. Label trees with aluminum plant tags above, not with black marker.
Add a donation for Golden Gate Chapter, California Rare Fruit Growers
$
