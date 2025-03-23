2025 Grand Assembly - Package Registration

Full Package - includes Fri & Sat hotel, Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2025-2026 T-Shirt.
Full Package - includes Fri & Sat hotel, Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2025-2026 T-Shirt.
Adult Registration - Non Grand Cross
$385
Full Package - includes Fri & Sat hotel, Fri lunch and dinner, Sat lunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2025-2026 T-Shirt.
Full Package - includes Fri & Sat hotel, Fri lunch and dinner, Sat lunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2025-2026 T-Shirt.
Youth Registration - Grand Cross
$285
Full Package - includes Fri & Sat hotel, Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2025-2026 T-Shirt.
Full Package - includes Fri & Sat hotel, Fri lunch and dinner, Sat brunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2025-2026 T-Shirt.
Youth Registration - Non Grand Cross
$285
Full Package - includes Fri & Sat hotel, Fri lunch and dinner, Sat lunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2025-2026 T-Shirt.
Full Package - includes Fri & Sat hotel, Fri lunch and dinner, Sat lunch and dinner, Sun breakfast and lunch, plus 2025-2026 T-Shirt.
Single Room Upgrade* (you will not have a roommate)
$160
Additional price per person for SINGLE ROOM OCCUPANCY Friday and Saturday night ($80 per night).
Additional price per person for SINGLE ROOM OCCUPANCY Friday and Saturday night ($80 per night).
Adults - Additional Hotel Room Night (1 per room)
$160
Price is per person per night based on 1 person in a room. Please note in the questions below which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Price is per person per night based on 1 person in a room. Please note in the questions below which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Adults - Additional Hotel Room Night (2 per room)
$80
Price is per person per night based on 2 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommate will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Price is per person per night based on 2 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommate will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Adults - Additional Hotel Room Night (3 per room)
$54
Price is per person per night based on 3 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommates will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Price is per person per night based on 3 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommates will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Adults - Additional Hotel Room Night (4 per room)
$40
Price is per person per night based on 4 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommates will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Price is per person per night based on 4 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommates will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Youth - Additional Hotel Room Night (Flat rate)
$50
Price is for YOUTH ONLY per night based on 2 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommate(s) will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Price is for YOUTH ONLY per night based on 2 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommate(s) will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.
Add a donation for Nebraska Grand Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!