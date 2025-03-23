2025 Grand Assembly - Package Registration

Price is per person per night based on 2 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommate will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.

Price is per person per night based on 2 people in a room. Please note in the questions below who your roommate will be and which night(s) you will need (Wednesday, Thursday and/or Sunday). UPDATE QUANTITY TO REFLECT # OF ADDITIONAL NIGHTS.

More details...