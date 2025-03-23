2025 Grand Assembly - Single Ticket Registration

Per Attendee. This includes the 2025-2026 GWA T-shirt as part of the registration fee.
Per Attendee. This includes the 2025-2026 GWA T-shirt as part of the registration fee.
Registration (No T-Shirt - REQUIRED for all ticket purchases
$15
Per Attendee. T-Shirt not included.
Per Attendee. T-Shirt not included.
Friday Lunch
$30
Friday Fun Night Dinner
$45
Sat Grand Cross Brunch
$30
Sat Non Grand Cross "Come Together for the Morning" Lunch
$30
Saturday Evening Formal Banquet
$45
Saturday Evening Formal Banquet PLEDGE Ticket
$30
For Pledges only - includes chicken tenders dinner.
For Pledges only - includes chicken tenders dinner.
Sunday Breakfast Brunch
$20
Sunday Lunch Buffet
$30
Hotel Night (1 per room)
$160
Price is per person per night. Please select the number of nights you will need a hotel room for. Use the field at the end of the form to indicate which nights you will be staying (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday).
Price is per person per night. Please select the number of nights you will need a hotel room for. Use the field at the end of the form to indicate which nights you will be staying (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday).
Hotel Night (2 per room)
$80
Price is per person per night based on 2 people in a room. Please select the number of nights you will need a hotel room for. Use the field at the end of the form to indicate which nights you will be staying (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday) and who your roommate will be.
Price is per person per night based on 2 people in a room. Please select the number of nights you will need a hotel room for. Use the field at the end of the form to indicate which nights you will be staying (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday) and who your roommate will be.
Hotel Night (3 per room)
$54
Price is per person per night based on 3 people in a room. Please select the number of nights you will need a hotel room for. Use the field at the end of the form to indicate which nights you will be staying (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday) and who your roommates will be.
Price is per person per night based on 3 people in a room. Please select the number of nights you will need a hotel room for. Use the field at the end of the form to indicate which nights you will be staying (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday) and who your roommates will be.
Hotel Night (4 per room)
$40
Price is per person per night based on 4 people in a room. Please select the number of nights you will need a hotel room for. Use the field at the end of the form to indicate which nights you will be staying (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday) and who your roommates will be.
Price is per person per night based on 4 people in a room. Please select the number of nights you will need a hotel room for. Use the field at the end of the form to indicate which nights you will be staying (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday) and who your roommates will be.