Better Together Employee Foundation

Hosted by

Better Together Employee Foundation
Add a donation for Better Together Employee Foundation

$

Sales closed

2025 Grand Prize Raffle - Midwest Golf

Farm to Table Dinner for 20 guests
$10

Hosted and catered by retired PCB employee and professionally trained chef, Sheryl Schrader.

$500 value


4 Twins Tickets to an April 2026 game
$10

Premium seats located behind the 1st base dugout--section 4, row 6.

Raffle prize winner can select their game from the April 2026 schedule. $450 value


Escape Room + Restaurant Gift Cards
$10

Prize donated by Corporate IT Team

$400 value

Solo Stove - Bonfire 2.0
$10

Prize donated by R&D Packaging Team

$330 value

2 Timberwolves Tickets + $100 Visa gift card
$10

Prize donated by Corp. QFS and Corp. Transportation Team Leaders

Raffle prize winner can select game of choice for 2026 season. Prize includes $100 Visa gift card.

$300 value

Yeti Cooler
$10

Prize donated by Corporate Ops Team

$375 value

Yeti Cooler
$10

Prize donated by Polar Team

$450 value

28" Blackstone Grill + Von Hanson Meats gift card
$10

Prize donated by Corporate R&D Leadership

Up your backyard grilling game with this flattop Blackstone Grill and Von Hanson Meats gift card.

$400 value

Vikings Autographed Riddell Helmet
$10

NFL - Speed Authentic Riddell Helmet - signed by Retired Vikings Wide Receiver - Greg Jennings---housed in a professional display case.

$400 value

Espresso & Coffee Machine
$10

Prize donated by PCB Supplier, INDUE

A convenient and easy way to enjoy your morning coffee while avoiding the line at Starbucks!

$350 value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!