2025 Grande Auction Sponsorships

Includes:
● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ●
Logo recognition on all event promotions
● Logo prominently displayed at event registration
● Full page of your logo and design in the event program
● Logo projected in the main event room throughout the event ● Opportunity for company representative to address attendees
● Reserved table for ten
● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Live Auction Sponsor
$2,500
Includes:
● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website
● Logo recognition on all event promotions
● Logo prominently displayed at event registration
● Half page of your logo and design in the event program
● Logo displayed throughout the sponsor area. (Live, Silent, Raffle)
● Reserved table for ten
● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Silent Auction Sponsor
$2,500
Includes:
● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website
● Logo recognition on all event promotions
● Logo prominently displayed at event registration
● Half page of your logo and design in the event program
● Logo displayed throughout the sponsor area. (Live, Silent, Raffle)
● Reserved table for ten
● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Grande Auction Raffle Sponsor
$2,500
Includes:
● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website
● Logo recognition on all event promotions
● Logo prominently displayed at event registration
● Half page of your logo and design in the event program
● Logo displayed throughout the sponsor area. (Live, Silent, Raffle)
● Reserved table for ten
● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Table Sponsor
$1,000
Includes:
● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website
● Logo recognition on all event promotions
● Logo prominently displayed at event registration
● Quarter page of your logo and design in the event program ● Reserved Table for eight
● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website.
Paddle Sponsor
$500
Includes:
● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website
● Logo recognition on all event promotions
● One-eighth page of your logo and design in the event program
● Two Event Tickets
● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Heads or Tails Sponsor
$500
Includes:
● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website
● Logo recognition on all event promotions
● One-eighth page of your logo and design in the event program
● Two Event Tickets
● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
