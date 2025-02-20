2025 Grande Auction Sponsorships

121 Gracelawn Rd

Auburn, ME 04210, USA

Event Sponsor
$5,000
Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● Logo prominently displayed at event registration ● Full page of your logo and design in the event program ● Logo projected in the main event room throughout the event ● Opportunity for company representative to address attendees ● Reserved table for ten ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Live Auction Sponsor
$2,500
Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● Logo prominently displayed at event registration ● Half page of your logo and design in the event program ● Logo displayed throughout the sponsor area. (Live, Silent, Raffle) ● Reserved table for ten ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Silent Auction Sponsor
$2,500
Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● Logo prominently displayed at event registration ● Half page of your logo and design in the event program ● Logo displayed throughout the sponsor area. (Live, Silent, Raffle) ● Reserved table for ten ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Grande Auction Raffle Sponsor
$2,500
Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● Logo prominently displayed at event registration ● Half page of your logo and design in the event program ● Logo displayed throughout the sponsor area. (Live, Silent, Raffle) ● Reserved table for ten ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Table Sponsor
$1,000
Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● Logo prominently displayed at event registration ● Quarter page of your logo and design in the event program ● Reserved Table for eight ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website.
Paddle Sponsor
$500
Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● One-eighth page of your logo and design in the event program ● Two Event Tickets ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website
Heads or Tails Sponsor
$500
Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● One-eighth page of your logo and design in the event program ● Two Event Tickets ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website

