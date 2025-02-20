2025 Grande Auction Sponsorships

Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● Logo prominently displayed at event registration ● Full page of your logo and design in the event program ● Logo projected in the main event room throughout the event ● Opportunity for company representative to address attendees ● Reserved table for ten ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website

Includes: ● Listing on the St. Dom’s website with logo link to your website ● Logo recognition on all event promotions ● Logo prominently displayed at event registration ● Full page of your logo and design in the event program ● Logo projected in the main event room throughout the event ● Opportunity for company representative to address attendees ● Reserved table for ten ● Post-event recognition in newsletter and website

seeMoreDetailsMobile