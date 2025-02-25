eventClosed

2025 Grass Range High School All Class Reunion

Grass Range

MT 59032, USA

GRHS Graduate
$50
Select this option if you graduated from GRHS
Adult Guest
$40
Select this option for guests of GRHS graduates
Guest 18 and Under
$15
Select this option for children and guests under the age of 18
Fun Run/Walk
$20
Fun run (or walk) from the Grass Range School to the Y and back. 7:00am on Saturday, July 5.
Parade Entry
free
The parade will take place on Saturday at 11:00am. Please let us know if you plan to participate.

