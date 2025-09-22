2025 Gratitude Network Summit Silent Auction Fundraiser

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About this event
Online Via Email - OR - 222 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $1500!*
Enjoy 12 Bottles of Classic Tuscany Red Wine from anywhere in the contiguous United States.
Receive 3 Bottles of each of the following wines:
- Brunello Di Montalcino Cielo D'Ulisse Le Ripi (2019)
- Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Conti Capponi Vigna La Fornace (2020)
- Vino Nobili Di Montepulciano Montemercurio Messagero (2019)
- Bolgheri Ruit Hora Ca Ccia Al Piano (2022)
Includes door-to-door shipping, tracking, taxes, insurance, and a styrofoam box. Must be 21 to buy and receive. Approx. Delivery Time: 15-20 days
courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $2400!*
2 people;
courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $2700!*
10 people
courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $3500!*
2 People
courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $3000!*
2 People
courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $3600!*
2 People
courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $2800!*
2 People;
courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $1500!*
1 person
courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $1600!*
2 People
courtesy of: CharityWorks
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Starting bid
BUY NOW for $3500!*
6 Travelers (4A,2C)
courtesy of: CharityWorks
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Starting bid
BUY NOW for $750!*
courtesy of: Callippe Preserve Golf Course
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Starting bid
BUY NOW for $350!*
courtesy of: Pacific Locomotive Association Incorporated
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Starting bid
BUY NOW for $450!*
courtesy of: Wente Vineyards
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!