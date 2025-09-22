2025 Gratitude Network Summit Silent Auction Fundraiser

BUY NOW for $1500!*



Enjoy 12 Bottles of Classic Tuscany Red Wine from anywhere in the contiguous United States.





Receive 3 Bottles of each of the following wines:

- Brunello Di Montalcino Cielo D'Ulisse Le Ripi (2019)

- Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Conti Capponi Vigna La Fornace (2020)

- Vino Nobili Di Montepulciano Montemercurio Messagero (2019)

- Bolgheri Ruit Hora Ca Ccia Al Piano (2022)



Includes door-to-door shipping, tracking, taxes, insurance, and a styrofoam box. Must be 21 to buy and receive. Approx. Delivery Time: 15-20 days





courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing

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