Gratitude Network

Hosted by

Gratitude Network

About this event

2025 Gratitude Network Summit Silent Auction Fundraiser

Pick-up location

Online Via Email - OR - 222 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA

Sip & Share the Magic of Tuscany at Home item
Sip & Share the Magic of Tuscany at Home item
Sip & Share the Magic of Tuscany at Home item
Sip & Share the Magic of Tuscany at Home
$1,050

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $1500!*


Enjoy 12 Bottles of Classic Tuscany Red Wine from anywhere in the contiguous United States.


Receive 3 Bottles of each of the following wines:
- Brunello Di Montalcino Cielo D'Ulisse Le Ripi (2019)
- Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Conti Capponi Vigna La Fornace (2020)
- Vino Nobili Di Montepulciano Montemercurio Messagero (2019)
- Bolgheri Ruit Hora Ca Ccia Al Piano (2022)

Includes door-to-door shipping, tracking, taxes, insurance, and a styrofoam box. Must be 21 to buy and receive. Approx. Delivery Time: 15-20 days


courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing
*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Desert Landscape by the Sea: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico item
Desert Landscape by the Sea: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico item
Desert Landscape by the Sea: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico item
Desert Landscape by the Sea: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
$1,350

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $2400!*


2 people;

  • 8 Days/7 Nights;
  • Hacienda Del Mar OR Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa;
  • Non-refundable;
  • Atleast 1 traveler must be 25 years or older;
  • Blackout dates 23 December - 2 January

courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

5 Course Fine Dining Dinner Party: Your Home item
5 Course Fine Dining Dinner Party: Your Home item
5 Course Fine Dining Dinner Party: Your Home item
5 Course Fine Dining Dinner Party: Your Home
$2,350

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $2700!*


10 people

  • Professional Waiter
  • Printed Menus
  • Free Concierge Reservation Service
  • Available in Specified Locations

courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Louisville, Kentucky item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Louisville, Kentucky item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Louisville, Kentucky item
Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Louisville, Kentucky
$2,750

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $3500!*

2 People

  • 3 Days/2 Nights at The Omni Louisville Hotel
  • Private 6 -Hour Distillery Tour in personal car

courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers: Napa, California item
Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers: Napa, California item
Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers: Napa, California item
Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers: Napa, California
$2,300

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $3000!*

2 People

  • 3 Days/2 Nights
  • Napa Winery Inn
  • Private Winery Tour (excludes Wine Tasting) in a Chauffeured Luxury Sedan OR a Wine Country Hot Air Balloon Ride

courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

It’s Better in Bali: Amed, Bali item
It’s Better in Bali: Amed, Bali item
It’s Better in Bali: Amed, Bali item
It’s Better in Bali: Amed, Bali
$2,800

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $3600!*

2 People

  • 8 Days/7 Nights;
  • The Golden Buddha Resort;
  • Full Body Massage Per Person;
  • Self-guided Snorkeling Excursion OR Diving Experience OR Tirta Gangga Waterpalace OR Pura Lempuyang Temple;
  • Non-Refundable;
  • Valid for 18 months from date of issue


courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Get Jazzy in the Big Easy: New Orleans, Louisiana item
Get Jazzy in the Big Easy: New Orleans, Louisiana item
Get Jazzy in the Big Easy: New Orleans, Louisiana item
Get Jazzy in the Big Easy: New Orleans, Louisiana
$2,150

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $2800!*

2 People;

  • 4 Days/3 Nights;
  • The Omni Royal Orleans;
  • Demonstration Class at the New Orleans School of Cooking;
  • Free Concierge Reservation Service

courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

The Ultimate Nascar Driving Experience item
The Ultimate Nascar Driving Experience item
The Ultimate Nascar Driving Experience item
The Ultimate Nascar Driving Experience
$1,000

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $1500!*

1 person

  • 8-minute experience around a speedway;
  • Video recorded;
  • Non-refundable;
  • Refer Nascar Driving Schedule for dates

courtesy of: BlueTree Marketing

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Warriors Lower Bowl Tickets w/ Hypeman Meet & Greet item
Warriors Lower Bowl Tickets w/ Hypeman Meet & Greet item
Warriors Lower Bowl Tickets w/ Hypeman Meet & Greet item
Warriors Lower Bowl Tickets w/ Hypeman Meet & Greet
$1,300

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $1600!*

2 People

  • Lower-Level Bowl Tickets (Sec 120 Row 8)
  • Possible Pre-Game Meet & Greet with Warriors Hype-Man Franco Finn
  • Regular Season Warriors home game in the Chase Center.
  • Tickets are to be used during the 2025-26 season.
  • Meet & Greet with Warriors Hype-Man Franco Finn (subject to availability).

courtesy of: CharityWorks

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Fun Family Getaway in either Hawaii or Ireland item
Fun Family Getaway in either Hawaii or Ireland item
Fun Family Getaway in either Hawaii or Ireland item
Fun Family Getaway in either Hawaii or Ireland
$2,400

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $3500!*

6 Travelers (4A,2C)

  • 6 Days/7 Nights  - Winners Choice -   Hawaii or County Cork Ireland
  • Castlemartyr Resort - County Cork, Ireland - 5 Star 17th Century Manor House; Luxury Self Catering 2 Bedroom Condo; Sits Adjacent to the Ruins of an 800-Year-Old Castle; Carriage Rides, Horseback Riding, Fishing, Spa, or Golf OR Knightsbrook Resort - Near Dublin, Ireland - Hotel of the Year - 2019; 4 Star Resort - Meath, Ireland (45 Minutes from Dublin City Centre); Luxury Self Catering - 3 Bedroom Condo; 186 Acre Expansive 18-hole Championship Golf Course OR Hawaii - Options on Kauai, Oahu, Big Island, And Maui; Whale Watching; World Class Dining

courtesy of: CharityWorks

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Callippe Golf Course Foursome & Carts item
Callippe Golf Course Foursome & Carts item
Callippe Golf Course Foursome & Carts item
Callippe Golf Course Foursome & Carts
$500

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $750!*

  • Golf passes for four
  • Carts included
  • Expires 12/31/2026

courtesy of: Callippe Preserve Golf Course

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Niles Canyon Railway item
Niles Canyon Railway item
Niles Canyon Railway item
Niles Canyon Railway
$175

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $350!*

  • Train ride passes for four
  • 2nd and 3rd weekends March through October
  • Diesel or Steam Engine
  • Expires 07/18/2027

courtesy of: Pacific Locomotive Association Incorporated

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Wine Tasting at Wente Vineyards item
Wine Tasting at Wente Vineyards item
Wine Tasting at Wente Vineyards item
Wine Tasting at Wente Vineyards
$225

Starting bid

BUY NOW for $450!*

  • Wine Tasting for Four
  • Learn about five generations of Wente Family history with knowledgeable wine ambassadors
  • Enjoy wine tasting in Tasting Lounge where you will sample award-winning wines.

courtesy of: Wente Vineyards

*Visit the merch table to Buy Now!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!